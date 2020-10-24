OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Up 6%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.77. 1,080,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,568,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.83 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.