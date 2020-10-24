OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.79 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 125,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.26. 2,546,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit