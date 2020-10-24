OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.79 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 125,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.26. 2,546,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

