Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 1,731,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,103,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,983 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $14,269,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 654,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

