Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99. 4,110,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,264,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $2,767,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

