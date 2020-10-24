Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99. 4,110,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,264,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $2,767,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit