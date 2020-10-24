Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading Up 6.5%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 478,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 553,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 124,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

