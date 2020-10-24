Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Parsley Energy worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 784,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

