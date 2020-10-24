PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 80.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

