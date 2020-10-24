PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 1,222,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,901,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 238.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 282,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

