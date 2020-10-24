Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

PBA opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 96.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

