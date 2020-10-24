Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares during the period. Perion Network accounts for about 8.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.98% of Perion Network worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Perion Network by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

