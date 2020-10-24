Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

