Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.00. Approximately 5,697,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 2,218,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.