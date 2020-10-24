Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.09.

NYSE:PXD opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

