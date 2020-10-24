Piper Sandler Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,446.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 373,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

