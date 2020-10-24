Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Trading Up 6.3%

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)’s share price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 2,673,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,524,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 17.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

