Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.40 Million

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post sales of $106.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $166.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $418.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.33 million to $455.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $704.77 million, with estimates ranging from $654.80 million to $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,322. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.90, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,060,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

