PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMVP. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Analyst Recommendations for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit