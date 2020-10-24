PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMVP. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

