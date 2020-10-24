PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

