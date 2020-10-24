Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on POWI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

