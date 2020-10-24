Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on POWI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit