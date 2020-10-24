PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Raised by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 980,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,881. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

