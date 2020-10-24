PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $178.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.37.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional raised its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Motco raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

