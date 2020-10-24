PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PQG. ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

PQG stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

