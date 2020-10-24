Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.