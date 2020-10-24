Private Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 724,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311,247 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.71. 723,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,330. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 891.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

