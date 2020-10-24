Private Capital Management LLC Sells 415,909 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415,909 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group comprises about 13.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Air Transport Services Group worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 719,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

