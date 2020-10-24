PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.06 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 910,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,529,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PVH by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PVH by 58.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

