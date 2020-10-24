Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.08.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.