Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.12.

Range Resources stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $66,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

