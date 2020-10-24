Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.59. 332,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 525,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.
Several research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States.
