Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.59. 332,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 525,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.