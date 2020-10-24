Raymond James Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $45.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.41.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after buying an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after buying an additional 986,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

