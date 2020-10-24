Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,712 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. 140166 raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE RTX opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

