Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NYSE RF opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 224,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 115,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

