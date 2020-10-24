Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

