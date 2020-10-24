Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

