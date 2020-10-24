Reviewing Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) and Its Rivals

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunnova Energy International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 463 1955 1399 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.99%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -9.23 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $8.73 billion $451.22 million 17.50

Sunnova Energy International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 1.59% 10.01% 2.41%

Summary

Sunnova Energy International rivals beat Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

