Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41. AmeriStar Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

