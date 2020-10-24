Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Saia worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 662.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIA opened at $147.41 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $151.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

