Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,854 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after buying an additional 960,059 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after buying an additional 780,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,020,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.