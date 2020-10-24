Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $9.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $5.75 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $41.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.30 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $694.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 606,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,718. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.