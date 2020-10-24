ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

