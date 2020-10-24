Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.90 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,916 shares of company stock worth $19,811,641. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.