Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

SFNC opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

