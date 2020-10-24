Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NYSE WORK opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,333 shares of company stock worth $13,266,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Slack Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

