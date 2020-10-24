SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 7.4%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.59. 4,958,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,464,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

