Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.79. 11,045,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 3,387,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

