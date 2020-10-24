Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Given Buy Rating at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SPSAF opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 12-month low of $99.25 and a 12-month high of $173.69.
About Sopra Steria Group
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.