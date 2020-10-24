Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Given Buy Rating at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SPSAF opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 12-month low of $99.25 and a 12-month high of $173.69.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

