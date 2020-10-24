South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of SSB opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.16. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

