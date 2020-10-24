Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,625. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.