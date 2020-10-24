SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.64. 5,919,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,982,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

