Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,358,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 640,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.